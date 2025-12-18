ETV Bharat / state

Artificial Snow Fields Prepared In Himachal Pradesh To Satisfy Tourists' Desire

Kullu/Lahaul: The high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh have not seen any snowfall this year till now which is having a direct impact on the tourism business. To ensure that those coming in the hope of seeing snow do not return disappointed, some of the stakeholders associated with tourism in Lahaul valley have devised a new mechanism under which they are transporting snow from the high mountains and spreading it at tourist spots.

Tourists currently flocking to Gramphoo and Shinkula Passes in the Lahaul valley are not getting to see any natural snowfall. But some tourism companies are transporting snow from higher altitudes in jeeps and spreading it on safe, flat areas around the Atal Tunnel where tourists can be seen skiing, photographing and enjoying the snow. These activities are being conducted within the guidelines set by the administration.

The matter gained attention when a female tourist posted a video on social media calling it a ‘fake snowfall’. The woman claimed that while it hasn't snowed in Manali, snow is being transported in jeeps and spread at places. As soon as the video went viral, a debate began on social media, raising questions on the conduct of the tourism companies.

Local businessman Rajesh Chand clarified, “This is not a fraud of any kind, but an arrangement made keeping in mind the convenience of tourists. Not every tourist can go to Rohtang, Gramphoo or Shinkula Pass. Not everyone has a four-by-four vehicle, nor can everyone afford it. In such a situation, snow is brought from high altitude areas and kept in safe places so that tourists can take photographs amidst the snow and enjoy the winter."