Article 370 Defines The Relation Between J&K And Centre And BJP Knows It Very Well: Omar Abdullah
The discussion on the motion of thanks was going on in the Assembly since February 3, and members across party lines expressed their opinions.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir continues to be under Article 370, and the BJP people know it very well.
"You haven’t completely abrogated Article 370 but have made it hollow. We will continue to strive to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and there is no need to mention Article 370 in the resolution. If you had completely abrogated Article 370, we would have mentioned it accordingly," Omar Abdullah said, while replying to the motion of thanks on the Lieutenant Governor's address in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (LA) today.
Omar Abdullah lambasted the BJP for raising the demand of a separate Jammu state and pinpointed BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma for saying that Kashmiris are not reliable. "This was not a good thing. The common Kashmiris didn't go against the country, and there are always a few people, but the common Kashmiris remained committed to the country. How can I forget the names of many Jammu and Kashmir personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country," he said.
He targeted the BJP and Sham Lal Sharma for demanding a separate Jammu state. "Ladakh also demanded a separate UT, and now you have put the person in Jodhpur who you used as a brand ambassador after making the UT. Those who advocate the state for Jammu should realise what happened to Ladakh," he said, adding that now the leader of the Opposition is saying PM Modi will give the state back when no killing will happen.
Commenting on claims that terrorism has gone down in J&K after August 9, 2019, the CM said, "Those areas which became militancy-free in our time are now dealing with terrorists. An MLA talked about praising the security forces yesterday after killing terrorists. Tell me first how they reached Udhampur. You are now saying that the ground situation is different and there was no terrorist recruitment last year. Those who were involved in the Delhi blasts, which you term as white-collar terrorism. You had claimed that Article 370 was responsible for terrorism, but it hasn't stopped."
Attacking the BJP-led Opposition for crying discrimination with Jammu, Omar said, "The discrimination was that when the Darbar move was stopped and was mentioned in the Parliament as well. When this dissemination happened, you didn't stop it and kept watching. Discrimination is when the medical college was closed. The entire country want medical college, but here it is different, and you celebrate for closing it."
The Darbar move restoration is the biggest achievement of the National Conference government, he added.
The CM raised an alarm that there is no guarantee that if the National Law University (NLU) is granted to Jammu, the same thing will not happen if Muslim students get admission.
He requested the BJP people to declare the Vaishno Devi Medical College as a minority institution so that the Rs 300 crore spent on infrastructure doesn't go to waste. "Those students who will become doctors there will treat people as doctors don't treat on the basis of religion, caste, creed, colour and language," he added.
Omar Abdullah said that working in a UT with the Assembly is most difficult and requested the PM to do away with such a system. "It is like tying hands behind the back and working. I have to present the budget tomorrow, but 10 days before that, my Finance Secretary was transferred to New Delhi and with the intervention of the Chief Secretary, some arrangement was made. The Resident Commissioner of Delhi is the most important post for J&K, but at present Divisional Commissioner Jammu is having additional charge. How can he work between the J&K government and the centre," he added.
Responding to the allegations of being silent on issues concerning J&K, he said, "I have been raising issues on several occasions, which include attacks on Kashmiri people and assure that the Union Home Minister is coming and will raise the issue with him."