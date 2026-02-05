ETV Bharat / state

Article 370 Defines The Relation Between J&K And Centre And BJP Knows It Very Well: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Jammu, Thursday, February 05, 2026. ( IANS )

By Amir Tantray Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir continues to be under Article 370, and the BJP people know it very well. "You haven’t completely abrogated Article 370 but have made it hollow. We will continue to strive to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and there is no need to mention Article 370 in the resolution. If you had completely abrogated Article 370, we would have mentioned it accordingly," Omar Abdullah said, while replying to the motion of thanks on the Lieutenant Governor's address in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (LA) today. The discussion on the motion of thanks was going on in the Assembly since February 3, and members across party lines expressed their opinions. Omar Abdullah lambasted the BJP for raising the demand of a separate Jammu state and pinpointed BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma for saying that Kashmiris are not reliable. "This was not a good thing. The common Kashmiris didn't go against the country, and there are always a few people, but the common Kashmiris remained committed to the country. How can I forget the names of many Jammu and Kashmir personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country," he said. He targeted the BJP and Sham Lal Sharma for demanding a separate Jammu state. "Ladakh also demanded a separate UT, and now you have put the person in Jodhpur who you used as a brand ambassador after making the UT. Those who advocate the state for Jammu should realise what happened to Ladakh," he said, adding that now the leader of the Opposition is saying PM Modi will give the state back when no killing will happen.