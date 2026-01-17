ETV Bharat / state

Art Defeats Illness: Siya Fatima Becomes First Student To Compete Digitally In State Arts Fest

Kasaragod: Siya, the daughter of an auto driver - Abdul Muneer and LK Saru from Padanna Thekkappuram, had been experiencing severe pain after her leg was wounded two and a half months ago. As her leg pain worsened, she was taken to a private hospital in Kannur for treatment. That's when it was diagnosed as a serious disease called vasculitis. This is a disease that causes inflammation of the blood vessels.

Siya was hospitalised in Kannur for two weeks. After the illness subsided a little, she participated in the district arts festival held in Mogral and qualified for the state-level School Kalolsavam with an A grade.

The strict advice of doctors, however, was that travelling can be life-threatening to her. Due to the directive, Siya will not be able to compete at the Thrissur venue of the festival. Fatima’s father, Muneer, told ETV Bharat that he had appealed if she could go at least in an ambulance, but the authorities replied with sadness that she could not due to her illness.

Distressed, Siya Fatima sent a letter to the Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. Following this, the Education Department issued an order allowing Abdul Muneer’s daughter to participate in the competition online.

Thus, for the first time in the 64-year history of the arts festival of Kerala, a student was granted special permission to participate in the state school Kalolsavam, after considering the petition submitted to V Sivankutty by Headmistress VK Sasikala, Principal MC Shihab and teachers NB Fabina and VKP Khadija. The student Siya Fatima had submitted an appeal to participate online through WhatsApp.