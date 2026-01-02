ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Gujarat IAS Officer In Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

Ahmedabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested IAS officer and former collector of Gujarat's Surendranagar district, Rajendrakumar Patel, in connection with a bribery-linked money laundering case, officials said on Friday. Patel, a 2015-batch IAS officer who last served as the collector of Surendranagar, was transferred without posting a week ago following the arrest of a deputy mamlatdar (revenue officer) Chandrasingh Mori from the latter's office by the ED in a money laundering case stemming from bribery.

"The ED has arrested Patel in connection with a bribery-linked money laundering case," confirmed a senior police official. The central agency is investigating alleged money laundering involving Mori and others, following registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Later, based on a complaint by the ED, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered an FIR against Patel, his personal assistant Jayrajsinh Jhala, clerk Mayursinh Gohil, and deputy mamlatdar Chandrasinh Mori under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On December 23, an ED team conducted searches and arrested Mori, posted at the Surendranagar district collector's office, after recovering Rs 67.5 lakh from his home for his alleged role in a bribery-linked money laundering case.