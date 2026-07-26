Three More Held Over Kolkata NEET Protest Violence; Total Arrests 14
Kolkata Police said none of the arrested accused are students or CJP members but troublemakers who infiltrated the rally, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested three more persons taking the total number of arrests to 14 in connection with vandalism and assault on journalists during a protest at Dharmatala on July 24 against the NEET question paper leak.
A total of 11 people were arrested on Saturday and three more were apprehended today.
Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), Kolkata Police, said, a total of 14 people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the day's events.
Police sources confirmed that none of the arrested individuals are students or members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) but are suspected to be troublemakers who infiltrated the protest.
According to the police, those arrested on Sunday have been identified as Shahbaz Khan (34) from the Karaya police station area, Sheikh Mohammad Salman Hussain (29) from the Rajabagan area, and Mohammad Jahiruddin Molla (32) from the Bhangar area. Police sources revealed that two of the accused were attempting to flee the state and were intercepted near the Durgapur Expressway. Legal action is being taken against those arrested.
Sources at police headquarters Lalbazar reported that the CJP sent an email to the Kolkata Police clarifying that none of the accused are associated with the party or its activities.
The prime accused in the attacks on journalists and police, Mohammad Afroz, had been arrested from Andal on Saturday.
The student protest against the NEET question paper leak, which began in Delhi, intensified in Kolkata on Friday and allegations were raised that media representatives were deliberately physically harassed under the guise of the protest. Following the incident, tension escalated in the Dharmatala area, and the Kolkata Police launched an investigation.
Police sources said that in addition to the assault on journalists, allegations have surfaced regarding incitement of unrest in the area, obstruction of police personnel in the discharge of their duties, and attacks on on-duty police officers. The police have intensified investigation to examine all these allegations.
According to police sources, a total of six FIRs have already been registered in connection with the incident and separate investigations are underway for each case. Efforts are being made to identify the accused based on various CCTV footage, media videos, mobile phone footage, and eyewitness accounts.
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