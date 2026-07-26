ETV Bharat / state

Three More Held Over Kolkata NEET Protest Violence; Total Arrests 14

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested three more persons taking the total number of arrests to 14 in connection with vandalism and assault on journalists during a protest at Dharmatala on July 24 against the NEET question paper leak.

A total of 11 people were arrested on Saturday and three more were apprehended today.

Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), Kolkata Police, said, a total of 14 people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the day's events.

Police sources confirmed that none of the arrested individuals are students or members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) but are suspected to be troublemakers who infiltrated the protest.

According to the police, those arrested on Sunday have been identified as Shahbaz Khan (34) from the Karaya police station area, Sheikh Mohammad Salman Hussain (29) from the Rajabagan area, and Mohammad Jahiruddin Molla (32) from the Bhangar area. Police sources revealed that two of the accused were attempting to flee the state and were intercepted near the Durgapur Expressway. Legal action is being taken against those arrested.