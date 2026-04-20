ETV Bharat / state

Arrested Kolkata Businessman 'Misused Clout' With West Bengal Police Officials; Gave Them Gifts: ED

Kolkata/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed that Jay Kamdar, a Kolkata businessman arrested in a money laundering case, exercised "considerable clout" among certain West Bengal police officers and misused it to secure favours in land-related matters.

Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprise, was taken into custody by the central probe agency following fresh raids conducted against him on April 19.

On Monday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court at Bichar Bhavan in Kolkata sent him to nine days of ED custody, the agency said in a statement.

Apart from the businessman, the ED on Sunday raided the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (Special Branch) Shantanu Sinha Biswas as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal syndicate led by Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu in the poll-bound state.

The ED alleged in a statement that Kamdar was in "close contact" with many police officials, including Biswas. It claimed that the businessman "provided favours and expensive gifts to such officers, including their family members." "Investigation found that Kamdar wielded considerable clout and influence among a section of police officers and misused it for getting favours and lodging of complaints against unsuspecting individuals in land-related matters," the ED alleged.

It claimed Kamdar was involved in "extensive" illegal international cross-border and domestic hawala transactions through many shell companies.

The agency went on to claim that Kamdar was in "close contact" with Podder and had "huge" financial transactions with him.

He also "supplied" firearms to Podder's wife.