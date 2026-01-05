ETV Bharat / state

Arrested In Bribery Case, IIC Placed Under Suspension By Odisha DGP

Cuttack: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Monday placed Bijaya Kumar Barik, Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of CRRI police station in Cuttack city, under suspension with immediate effect, a day after he was arrested by Odisha Vigilance in a bribery case.

The suspension order, issued by the police headquarters here, stated the action was taken as disciplinary proceedings are proposed against Barik who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a licenced liquor vendor to allow the smooth running of his business.

Vigilance officials said the vendor approached them after Barik repeatedly demanded money, which the complainant was unable to pay. Based on the complaint, a trap was laid, during which Barik was caught at Rajmahal Chhak in Bhubaneswar while taking the bribe. The entire amount of Rs 40,000 was recovered and seized from him in the presence of witnesses.

Chemical tests of his hand wash and pant pocket wash reportedly gave positive results, confirming acceptance and handling of the bribe money. Following the arrest, Vigilance teams conducted simultaneous searches at Barik’s government quarters in Bhubaneswar and his office chamber.