Arrested For Accepting Bribe To Drop Assembly Questions, Rajasthan MLA Appears Before Ethics Committee
ACB investigating officer Sandeep Saraswat said chargesheet against MLA Jaykrishna Patel and two others will be filed next week.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Jaipur: Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Jaykrishna Patel, arrested on charges of accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe to drop questions related to mines in the Assembly, appeared before the Ethics Committee of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
During the hearing, he presented his side of the story while Sandeep Saraswat, an officer of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigating the case, presented a detailed account of the investigation so far.
The Ethics Committee chairman, Kailash Verma, and other members questioned Patel and the investigating officer about the case.
Patel, MLA from Bagidora, is currently out on bail. The ACB had arrested Patel red-handed on May 4, 2025 while allegedly accepting the bribe and he was granted bail after spending several months in jail.
The BAP had termed its MLA's arrest a political conspiracy and formed its own inquiry committee, which is still conducting the investigations.
Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani had referred the matter to the Ethics Committee, which was initially given a deadline to submit its report before the monsoon session in September 2025, but it requested additional time, after which the matter remained pending.
Patel became an MLA after winning the bye-election from the Bagidora constituency in 2024.
Investigating officer Sandeep Saraswat told the media that the Ethics Committee had sought information regarding the evidence they had presented. He said they would file the complete chargesheet against the MLA and the two other accused next week.
Saraswat also said that everyone has the right to present their side of the story. The committee was informed about the entire process of the MLA's arrest, which was carried out while he was allegedly accepting the bribe. Two other accused were arrested in November.
