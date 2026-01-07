ETV Bharat / state

Arrested For Accepting Bribe To Drop Assembly Questions, Rajasthan MLA Appears Before Ethics Committee

Jaipur: Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Jaykrishna Patel, arrested on charges of accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe to drop questions related to mines in the Assembly, appeared before the Ethics Committee of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

During the hearing, ​​he presented his side of the story while Sandeep Saraswat, an officer of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigating the case, presented a detailed account of the investigation so far.

The Ethics Committee chairman, Kailash Verma, and other members questioned Patel and the investigating officer about the case.

Patel, MLA from Bagidora, is currently out on bail. The ACB had arrested Patel red-handed on May 4, 2025 while allegedly accepting the bribe and he was granted bail after spending several months in jail.

The BAP had termed its MLA's arrest a political conspiracy and formed its own inquiry committee, which is still conducting the investigations.