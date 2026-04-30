ETV Bharat / state

Arrest Troublemakers By Tonight: Bengal CEO On Post-Poll Violence

Security personnel conduct a route march ahead of the declaration of results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Raiganj, in Uttar Dinajpur district, Thursday, April 30, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: In the backdrop of reports of post-poll violence following the second phase of voting in West Bengal, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Thursday directed officials to adopt a "zero tolerance" approach and ensure immediate action against those involved, an Election Commission source said.

Agarwal issued the directions during a virtual meeting with senior administrative officials, including district magistrates and superintendents of police, while reviewing the law and order situation.

"Those who created trouble after the polls must be arrested by tonight," Agarwal said, according to sources in the CEO's office.

Reports of political clashes emerged from several parts of Bengal, hours after the conclusion of the second phase of polling on Wednesday evening, prompting the commission to step up surveillance.

Sources said the CEO stressed that the administration must remain equally vigilant in the post-poll period, as it did during the polling process, and take immediate action in case of any unrest.