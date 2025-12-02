ETV Bharat / state

Arrest Of JKLF Chief Yasin Malik's Associate Puts Spotlight On 35-Year-Old Kashmir Abduction Case

Srinagar: The arrest of an ‘absconder’ from Kashmir, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh after35 years, has brought spotlight on the kidnapping of infamous Rubaiya Sayeed case.

Shafaat Ahmad Shangloo whose remand was refused by a Jammu court was picked up by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Srinagar a day ago. Hailing from an economically well-to-do business family in Nishat, he was living with his family at the time of his arrest in Srinagar.

Originally hailing from Srinagar’s Hawal, he was running his business in Kashmir as well as Dubai, his family member confirmed.

Those who know him said Shangloo had developed ties with JKLF in the late 1980 in Srinagar downtown. The downtown was one of the key hubs for the outfit and its chiefs Yasin Malik and Javid Mir. But the outfit stands proscribed by the Home Ministry under unlawful activities Act since 2019.

“He was a JKLF activist and shared a bond with Yasin Malik. But lately he developed differences with him and joined a rival faction of Malik’s JKLF,” said those who knew him.

Shangloo, according to the CBI, is accused to have conspired with JKLF Chief Yasin Malik and others in committing a crime under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and TADA Act during 1989. Shangloo was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head and will be produced before the designated TADA Court in Jammu with the stipulated time as per the law.