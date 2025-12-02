Arrest Of JKLF Chief Yasin Malik's Associate Puts Spotlight On 35-Year-Old Kashmir Abduction Case
Shafaat Ahmad Shangloo, an associate of Malik, was arrested by the CBI from Srinagar, 35 years after remaining absconding.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST
Srinagar: The arrest of an ‘absconder’ from Kashmir, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh after35 years, has brought spotlight on the kidnapping of infamous Rubaiya Sayeed case.
Shafaat Ahmad Shangloo whose remand was refused by a Jammu court was picked up by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Srinagar a day ago. Hailing from an economically well-to-do business family in Nishat, he was living with his family at the time of his arrest in Srinagar.
Originally hailing from Srinagar’s Hawal, he was running his business in Kashmir as well as Dubai, his family member confirmed.
Those who know him said Shangloo had developed ties with JKLF in the late 1980 in Srinagar downtown. The downtown was one of the key hubs for the outfit and its chiefs Yasin Malik and Javid Mir. But the outfit stands proscribed by the Home Ministry under unlawful activities Act since 2019.
“He was a JKLF activist and shared a bond with Yasin Malik. But lately he developed differences with him and joined a rival faction of Malik’s JKLF,” said those who knew him.
Shangloo, according to the CBI, is accused to have conspired with JKLF Chief Yasin Malik and others in committing a crime under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and TADA Act during 1989. Shangloo was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head and will be produced before the designated TADA Court in Jammu with the stipulated time as per the law.
The abduction case dates back to December 8, 1989 when Rubiya Sayeed, daughter of then Home Minister and former J&K Chief Minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed during VP Singh government was kidnapped from a minibus in which she was travelling to her home in Srinagar's Nowgam. A medical intern at Lal Dad Maternity Hospital in Srinagar at the time, the 23-year-old was abducted by armed JKLF militants and whisked away in a Maruti 800. She was swapped with five jailed terrorists on December 13.
The deal is believed to have ‘emboldened’ terrorism despite the then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah opposing the release of the terrorists.
The CBI, which took over the case in the 1990s, has filed a charge sheet against a dozen people. The court has framed charges against 10 persons including Malik but Shangloo alongside 11 were absconding. Two persons have died since then.
In 2022, Rubiya who is the sister of former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti identified Malik as one of her captors. Her testimony was attested by another witness when Malik appeared through video conferencing from Tihar jail where he is serving a life sentence in a terror funding case.
In September, however, Mufti appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to have a humanitarian view on Malik’s case.
Read More: