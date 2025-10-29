ETV Bharat / state

Arrest Of Cybercriminals In Uttar Pradesh Uncovers Digital Arrest Scam

The racket came to light after the arrest of three cybercriminals in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Tuesday. Divulging further details into the case, ADCP Aditya Kumar stated that a syndicate of Chinese cybercriminals operates in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos where they have offices in well-equipped buildings and arrange for the employees' accommodation and food. Kumar said that the agents associated with the gangs send young people to Cambodia, Vietnam, Bangkok, and Laos, luring them with the promise of good jobs, and confiscate their passports and visas upon landing at the airport. After completing all the paperwork, the agents take the young people to the company, where ID cards are issued.

Agra: Cybercriminals from China are hiring unemployed youth from India and neighbouring countries besides Africa for defrauding gullible people through digital arrest scams, officials said.

ADCP Aditya Kumar stated that interrogations of the accused and the young victims revealed that Chinese cybercriminals have established agents in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Africa. They send young people abroad and provide them with details about people in those countries, including bank accounts and SIM cards.

According to Kumar, cybercriminals have set up offices in multi-story complexes, simulating offices of the police, CBI, ED, Income Tax, GST, and other agencies. Cybercriminals operate various teams, using the data obtained through agents to make fraudulent calls. During the conversation, they feed every bit of information into the computer. Some pose as police officers, others as income tax officers. Seeing the actual setup, victims on video calls become frightened and fall into the trap.

Return ticket of one of the victims of cybercrime (ETV Bharat)

Kumar said that cybercriminal gangs initially collect substantial sums from young people lured by promises of good jobs and salaries abroad. When these individuals arrive abroad, agents receive up to $3,500 for each youth. This means that the agent receives between 3 and 3.5 lakh rupees for each person sent to the cybercriminal gang from India. Those who provided accounts and SIM cards are paid separately.

ADCP Aditya Kumar called for caution if an unknown person makes a video call and claims to be an officer from the police, CBI, Narcotics Department, or any other department.