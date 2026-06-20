'Arrange Meeting With Ashwini Vaishnav': CM Revanth Reddy To Kishan Reddy Over Hyderabad Metro Delay
The Telangan Chief Minister has once again sought help from G Kishan Reddy for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has written a letter to Union Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, seeking his intervention in resolving the pending issues of Hyderabad Metro Rail.
He wants to discuss the issues of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) financing and Phase-2 of the Hyderabad Metro. He said that he will be in Delhi on the 22nd and 23rd of this month.
"Metro Rail is a very crucial infrastructure project for Hyderabad and the state. It is necessary to take a decision on the pending issues quickly. If a meeting is arranged with the Railway Minister, I will bring the necessary documents. The meeting should be arranged and the details should be given,” he said in the letter.
Earlier on June 17 also, Revanth Reddy had written an open letter to G Kishan Reddy, urging him to facilitate the immediate release of the IRFC loan and secure necessary approvals from the Central government for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project.
The Chief Minister had requested Kishan Reddy to arrange an early meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the Metro Phase-2 expansion and the pending loan issue.
Reddy had even hit out at Kishan Reddy for stalling the Hyderabad Metro project. G Kishan Reddy had denied Revanth Reddy's allegations of stalling the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, asserting that the Centre is extending support to this project just as it does for other metro rail projects across the country.
All projects come to fruition when state governments cooperate with the Centre on technical and financial matters, he had said.
Under Phase II-A, the Telangana government has proposed five corridors covering 76.4 km at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore. The funding structure includes Rs 7,313 crore from the state, Rs 4,230 crore from the Centre, Rs 11,693 crore through loans, and Rs 1,033 crore via Public Private Partnership (PPP).
The proposed corridors are: Nagole–Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km), Raidurgam–Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MGBS–Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur–Patancheru (13.4 km) and LB Nagar–Hayatnagar (7.1 km).
Phase II-B envisages three additional corridors spanning 86.1 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 19,579 crore. The state's share is Rs 5,874 crore, the Centre's Rs 3,524 crore, Rs 9,398 crore through debt, and Rs 783 crore via PPP. These routes include: Shamshabad Airport–Future City (39.6 km), JBS–Medchal (24.5 km) and JBS–Shamirpet (22 km).
Revanth Reddy had also hit out at former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR), saying they were responsible for blocking the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project.
In reply, KTR had claimed that the Chief Minister "was spreading lies to cover up his incompetence".
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