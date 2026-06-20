ETV Bharat / state

'Arrange Meeting With Ashwini Vaishnav': CM Revanth Reddy To Kishan Reddy Over Hyderabad Metro Delay

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has written a letter to Union Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, seeking his intervention in resolving the pending issues of Hyderabad Metro Rail.

He wants to discuss the issues of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) financing and Phase-2 of the Hyderabad Metro. He said that he will be in Delhi on the 22nd and 23rd of this month.

"Metro Rail is a very crucial infrastructure project for Hyderabad and the state. It is necessary to take a decision on the pending issues quickly. If a meeting is arranged with the Railway Minister, I will bring the necessary documents. The meeting should be arranged and the details should be given,” he said in the letter.

Earlier on June 17 also, Revanth Reddy had written an open letter to G Kishan Reddy, urging him to facilitate the immediate release of the IRFC loan and secure necessary approvals from the Central government for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project.

Letter written by Revanth Reddy to G Kishan Reddy (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Minister had requested Kishan Reddy to arrange an early meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the Metro Phase-2 expansion and the pending loan issue.