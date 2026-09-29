ETV Bharat / state

Around 5000 Electoral Literacy Clubs To Come Up In Jharkhand

Around 5000 Electoral Literacy Clubs To Come Up In Jharkhand ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: In a bid to promote electoral education among the students, around 5000 Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) are to be established in the state. These institutions are being set up on the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Extensive preparations are underway across all districts in the state to establish these clubs. Students from Classes 9 to 12, who will become future voters, will be eligible for membership. A similar initiative will be launched for students aged 18 to 21 enrolled in various colleges throughout the state. Each ELC will have a body comprised of students to run. Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar disclosed, "There will be three types of ELCs: ELC-School, ELC-College, and ELC-University." He said the Executive Committees of the ELCs will be formed and their complete details will be made public on ECINET by the ELC coordinator. "Each ELC will prepare its own annual calendar of events based on the guidelines of the ECI," said Ravi Kumar.