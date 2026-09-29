Around 5000 Electoral Literacy Clubs To Come Up In Jharkhand
These institutions are being set up on the instructions of the Election Commission of India to promote electoral education, reports Bhuvan Kishore Jha
Published : September 29, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Ranchi: In a bid to promote electoral education among the students, around 5000 Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) are to be established in the state. These institutions are being set up on the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Extensive preparations are underway across all districts in the state to establish these clubs. Students from Classes 9 to 12, who will become future voters, will be eligible for membership. A similar initiative will be launched for students aged 18 to 21 enrolled in various colleges throughout the state.
Each ELC will have a body comprised of students to run. Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar disclosed, "There will be three types of ELCs: ELC-School, ELC-College, and ELC-University."
He said the Executive Committees of the ELCs will be formed and their complete details will be made public on ECINET by the ELC coordinator. "Each ELC will prepare its own annual calendar of events based on the guidelines of the ECI," said Ravi Kumar.
The Executive Committees will organize events such as group discussions, quizzes, exhibitions and more which will be published on the ECI's website. The youth will be provided with information about ECINET, the voter registration process, how to vote and how the vote count is conducted.
Meanwhile, India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to visit Jharkhand in November to promote the formation of the ELCs. He will meet around 1,000 ELC members. During his planned visit to Jharkhand on November 19 and 20, the CEC will interact with approximately 500 Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
In light of the CEC's visit, all schools, colleges, and universities have been instructed to expedite registration for the formation of the ELCs. More than 2,000 educational institutions have completed the registration process through ECINET.
The registration of an ELC will be recommended by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and approved by the District Election Officer (DEO). The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will appoint a nodal officer at the state level to oversee all the ELCs. All programs organized by ELCs will be posted on ECINET. ELCs that perform well will be honoured at the district, state and national levels.
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