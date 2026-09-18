ETV Bharat / state

Around 47 Lakh Voters Dropped From Draft Electoral Roll After Delhi SIR

New Delhi: Efforts are underway to accelerate the process of handling claims and objections of people whose names have been deleted by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi. However, on the ground, the process appears to be moving sluggishly.

Compared to the approximately 47.5 lakh voters excluded from the draft electoral roll, the pace of applications for re-inclusion remains very slow. According to data released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, between August 31 and September 16, only 68,043 individuals have filed claims regarding wrongful deletion of their names. The Election Commission has clarified that citizens whose names were removed from the list have only until September 30 to get their names re-enrolled.

Official data from the CEO's office till September 17 reveals that 2,12,400 'Form 6' applications were received by August 31. In the subsequent 16 days (September 1 to September 16), only 68,043 new applications were received. Election experts believe that despite the removal of approximately 47.5 lakh voters from the draft list, receiving only 68,000 applications in the initial fortnight indicates that a large section of the public remains indifferent regarding their status on the electoral roll.

Over 43 Lakh Voters In ASDD Category