Around 47 Lakh Voters Dropped From Draft Electoral Roll After Delhi SIR
Since the Delhi SIR, only 68,043 people have claimed their names were removed erroneously, as of September 16.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Efforts are underway to accelerate the process of handling claims and objections of people whose names have been deleted by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi. However, on the ground, the process appears to be moving sluggishly.
Compared to the approximately 47.5 lakh voters excluded from the draft electoral roll, the pace of applications for re-inclusion remains very slow. According to data released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, between August 31 and September 16, only 68,043 individuals have filed claims regarding wrongful deletion of their names. The Election Commission has clarified that citizens whose names were removed from the list have only until September 30 to get their names re-enrolled.
Official data from the CEO's office till September 17 reveals that 2,12,400 'Form 6' applications were received by August 31. In the subsequent 16 days (September 1 to September 16), only 68,043 new applications were received. Election experts believe that despite the removal of approximately 47.5 lakh voters from the draft list, receiving only 68,000 applications in the initial fortnight indicates that a large section of the public remains indifferent regarding their status on the electoral roll.
Over 43 Lakh Voters In ASDD Category
According to reports, the names of more than 43 lakh voters fall under the 'affected' category due to the ASDD (Absentee, Shifted, Duplicate, and Dead) classification or other discrepancies. Since the release of the draft list, people have been applying to re-register their names on the electoral roll using Form 6. The Election Commission has appealed to citizens to verify their documents in a timely manner — without waiting for the September 30 deadline — and to secure their voting rights by filling out the prescribed forms.
Data received from various districts indicates that the application process has gained some momentum in areas like West and North-West Delhi, whereas citizen participation remains low in several other regions. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has clarified that the subsequent process of publishing the final electoral roll will be completed only after the disposal of claims and objections.
Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar states that the Commission is fully focused on ensuring that no eligible voter is deprived of their democratic right, provided they duly submit their claims within the stipulated timeframe.
Also Read:
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- SC To Examine Plea Against Deletion Of Names From Electoral Roll In Delhi SIR
- Declared Dead In 2014, Bihar Woman Found Alive In Jharkhand During SIR
- Delhi SIR: A Chandni Chowk Booth Had 729 Voters In 2025, Now Has Only 1