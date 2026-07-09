Around 3,000 LPG Cylinders Washed Away In Floodwaters In Maharashtra's Raigad
The LPG cylinders were washed away after the protective wall collapsed due to wet weather in Raigad.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST|
Updated : July 9, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Mumbai: As Maharashtra capital Mumbai battles heavy rains, around 3000 LPG cylinders were washed away in floodwaters after the protective wall of the HPCL LPG bottling plant collapsed due to wet weather in Raigad.
In a widely circulated video, the LPG cylinders were seen floating in the Patalganga River near the Kharpada area on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. While there was no clarity about the origin of the cylinders, the administration later clarified that approximately 3,000 gas cylinders were washed into the river from the HPCL LPG bottling plant located at Chavane in Panvel Taluka due to the heavy rains.
Watch: Gas cylinders float in Maharashtra river amid heavy rain.— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 9, 2026
Hundreds of LPG cylinders were swept away as flood waters breached the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant in Raigad. The cylinders were seen floating in the Patalganga River.#Rain #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/v5KimyD0en
The consignment included both filled and empty cylinders. Meanwhile, locals were seen attempting to retrieve the cylinders from the river using ropes and hooks. Heavy rains in Raigad district have caused severe flooding in the Patalganga River.
The administration stated that the batch contained a mix of filled and empty cylinders. Carried by the strong flood currents, the cylinders were seen moving rapidly from the Kharpada area towards the creek.
Meanwhile, District Collector Kishan Jawale urged people to hand over the cylinders to the HPCL company, a local HPCL distributor, the Tehsildar's office in Khalapur or Pen, or the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer in Pen. The administration has also emphasized that citizens should not take any risks while handling these cylinders.
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