ETV Bharat / state

Around 3,000 LPG Cylinders Washed Away In Floodwaters In Maharashtra's Raigad

Around 3,000 LPG Cylinders Washed Away In Floodwaters In Maharashtra's Raigad ( Screengrab )

Mumbai: As Maharashtra capital Mumbai battles heavy rains, around 3000 LPG cylinders were washed away in floodwaters after the protective wall of the HPCL LPG bottling plant collapsed due to wet weather in Raigad. In a widely circulated video, the LPG cylinders were seen floating in the Patalganga River near the Kharpada area on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. While there was no clarity about the origin of the cylinders, the administration later clarified that approximately 3,000 gas cylinders were washed into the river from the HPCL LPG bottling plant located at Chavane in Panvel Taluka due to the heavy rains.