ETV Bharat / state

Around 100 Students Fall Ill After Having Dinner At Hostel In Gujarat's Surat

Surat: Around 100 students fell ill after eating dinner at the hostel of PP Savani Group of Educational Institutes at Abrama locality in Gujarat's Surat.

Sources said the students complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after having dinner on Saturday night. They were rushed to a hospital and discharged on Sunday after treatment.

The hostel administration said the food department has collected samples from the food served to the students for testing and the exact cause, whether it is food poisoning or some other, will be known only after the report is received.

PP Savani administrator Sapan Shroff stated that approximately 80 to 100 students complained of stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea after eating dinner on Saturday night. "The complaints surfaced around 11 pm. The students were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The dinner consisted of paneer curry, pulao, and roti. Food samples have been taken, and the exact cause of the students' illness will be known only after the reports arrive in four to five days," he said.

Savani said the hostel houses approximately 2,000 students and around 450 staff members. "The same food is prepared for everyone. Although only 80 to 100 children fell ill, we took the matter seriously and provided them with the necessary medical care. The parents of the sick children have been informed, and we are handing them over to those who have come to take them home," he said.