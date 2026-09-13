Around 100 Students Fall Ill After Having Dinner At Hostel In Gujarat's Surat
The students were discharged after treatment at a hospital even as the Health minister has ordered a probe into the incident.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Surat: Around 100 students fell ill after eating dinner at the hostel of PP Savani Group of Educational Institutes at Abrama locality in Gujarat's Surat.
Sources said the students complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after having dinner on Saturday night. They were rushed to a hospital and discharged on Sunday after treatment.
The hostel administration said the food department has collected samples from the food served to the students for testing and the exact cause, whether it is food poisoning or some other, will be known only after the report is received.
PP Savani administrator Sapan Shroff stated that approximately 80 to 100 students complained of stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea after eating dinner on Saturday night. "The complaints surfaced around 11 pm. The students were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The dinner consisted of paneer curry, pulao, and roti. Food samples have been taken, and the exact cause of the students' illness will be known only after the reports arrive in four to five days," he said.
Savani said the hostel houses approximately 2,000 students and around 450 staff members. "The same food is prepared for everyone. Although only 80 to 100 children fell ill, we took the matter seriously and provided them with the necessary medical care. The parents of the sick children have been informed, and we are handing them over to those who have come to take them home," he said.
Meanwhile, defending the hostel management, teacher Gaurav Yadav said Ganesha Puja is being celebrated across the city, and prasad (food offered to the deity) is being distributed at many places. "Many of the children had eaten prasad elsewhere and it could have caused them to fall sick. Other staff and students also ate the hostel food. If there was something wrong with the hostel food, why did only a few students fall ill, not all?" he asked.
Taking cognizance of the incident, state Health Minister Praful Chhaganbhai Pansheriya stated that food poisoning cases occasionally occur in various hostels across Gujarat, which require serious attention. The Minister said the hostel management has informed parents about the incident and urged them to fully cooperate with the Health Department's investigation team. Permission has also been granted to inspect the entire kitchen facility. Currently, the Health Department is testing food, water, and other related samples. Scientific investigations are underway to determine whether this incident was caused by food poisoning or whether other factors contributed to it," he said.
Pansheriya said he has ordered the Food and Health Department to conduct a special inspection of the kitchens and catering facilities in government, semi-government, and private hostels across the state. Intensive inspections will be conducted in hostels where students are provided meals, he said.
The Health Minister said it is mandatory for every institution to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the state government. Any negligence or violation of rules regarding the health of students will not be tolerated. Legal action will be taken against institutions that do not follow the SOPs, he warned.
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