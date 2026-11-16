'Arohara' Chant For Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Sparks Row; Hindu Munnani Leader Files Police Complaint
The incident took place during the Soorasamharam celebrations at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple on Sunday, the concluding day of the Kanda Sashti festival.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Tirunelveli: A controversy has erupted over the chanting of ‘Arohara’, a devotional invocation associated with Lord Murugan, in the names of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the state’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister S Ramesh during the 'Soorasamharam' festival at Tiruchendur.
Kutralanathan, Tirunelveli district State Secretary of the Hindu Munnani, has lodged a complaint with the Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner, seeking action against those who allegedly used the sacred chant in reference to the Chief Minister and the minister.
The incident took place during the 'Soorasamharam' celebrations at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple on Sunday (November 15), the concluding day of the 'Kanda Sashti' festival. The annual event, which draws large numbers of devotees, marks Lord Murugan's victory over the demon 'Soorapadman'.
According to reports, playback singer Velmurugan, who was providing commentary during the event, sang a devotional song dedicated to Lord Murugan and led chants of ‘Arohara’. He subsequently invoked the names of the Chief Minister and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister while repeating the chant.
#WATCH | Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: Thousands of devotees gathered at the Vayalur Murugan Temple to witness the Soorasamharam festival during the Kanda Sashti celebrations, chanting 'Arohara' as Lord Murugan's ceremonial procession and traditional rituals depicting the vanquishing of the demon Soorapadman took place. (15.11)— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026
The remarks triggered objections from sections of devotees and Hindu organisations, including the Hindu Munnani and the BJP. They questioned the use of a religious invocation associated with Lord Murugan in reference to political leaders.
In his complaint, Kutralanathan said he came across videos of the incident on social media at around 7 PM on Sunday, after completing his Sashti fast.
He alleged that those providing live commentary and singing during the festival had chanted, “Arohara to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu! Arohara to the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments!”
VIDEO | Madurai: Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was an accident; what singer Velmurugan did is unacceptable, says Hindu Munnani leader Kadeswara Subramanian, reacting to 'Hara Om Hara' slogans targeting CM Vijay and Minister Ramesh Duri. https://t.co/jwtQBuxeQX— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026
Describing the remarks as an insult to religious sentiments, he said the chant was traditionally used by devotees to praise Lord Murugan and that associating it with specific individuals had caused him mental distress. He also claimed that several others had expressed similar objections and urged him to initiate legal action.
The complaint seeks action against those responsible for the alleged misuse of the devotional chant.
The controversy has gained further attention amid criticism from sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu Munnani over Velmurugan's remarks. The singer was recently appointed to a state-level committee responsible for the selection of temple trustees in Tamil Nadu.
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