ETV Bharat / state

'Arohara' Chant For Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Sparks Row; Hindu Munnani Leader Files Police Complaint

playback singer Velmurugan, who was providing commentary during the event, sang a devotional song dedicated to Lord Murugan and led chants of ‘Arohara’. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirunelveli: A controversy has erupted over the chanting of ‘Arohara’, a devotional invocation associated with Lord Murugan, in the names of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the state’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister S Ramesh during the 'Soorasamharam' festival at Tiruchendur.

Kutralanathan, Tirunelveli district State Secretary of the Hindu Munnani, has lodged a complaint with the Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner, seeking action against those who allegedly used the sacred chant in reference to the Chief Minister and the minister.

The incident took place during the 'Soorasamharam' celebrations at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple on Sunday (November 15), the concluding day of the 'Kanda Sashti' festival. The annual event, which draws large numbers of devotees, marks Lord Murugan's victory over the demon 'Soorapadman'.

According to reports, playback singer Velmurugan, who was providing commentary during the event, sang a devotional song dedicated to Lord Murugan and led chants of ‘Arohara’. He subsequently invoked the names of the Chief Minister and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister while repeating the chant.

The remarks triggered objections from sections of devotees and Hindu organisations, including the Hindu Munnani and the BJP. They questioned the use of a religious invocation associated with Lord Murugan in reference to political leaders.

In his complaint, Kutralanathan said he came across videos of the incident on social media at around 7 PM on Sunday, after completing his Sashti fast.

He alleged that those providing live commentary and singing during the festival had chanted, “Arohara to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu! Arohara to the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments!”