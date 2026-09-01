ETV Bharat / state

AK-47s Among 12 Weapons Stolen From Madras Regiment Facility In Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have launched an investigation after 12 weapons, including four AK-47 rifles and six pistols, were allegedly stolen from a highly secured Madras Regiment facility in Secunderabad’s Cantonment area, officials said. Army officials lodged a complaint at Bollarum police station after discovering that the lock of a room used for storing weapons had been broken.

According to sources, the stolen weapons include four AK-47 rifles, six pistols, one Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle and ammunition. The incident came to light on Sunday when Army officials noticed that the lock of the weapons storage room had been broken.

Various defence force training establishments and regiments operate within the Cantonment area, including the Madras Regiment. The facility has a designated section for storing weapons used by Army personnel. Senior Army officials inspected the scene following the theft. Given the tight security at the facility and restricted access, officials suspect that someone familiar with the premises may have been involved.

Since the Madras Regiment facility falls under the jurisdiction of Bollarum police station, Army officials lodged a complaint there on Monday morning. Police subsequently registered a case and launched an investigation. Senior officials from the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate are overseeing the probe. As the case involves defence-related matters, officials have not disclosed several details concerning the investigation.

Officials are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the movement of people around the facility at the time of the incident. Sources said that army officials are also conducting an internal inquiry to determine how the intruders gained access to the weapons storage room.