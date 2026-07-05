ETV Bharat / state

Army Veteran’s House Set On Fire After Burglary In Punjab, Accused Identified Through CCTV

Firozpur: In a shocking incident, a burglar allegedly set the house of an Indian Army veteran on fire after stealing from it in Chuchak Wind village of Punjab’s Ferozpur district. The entire incident of the act was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the house.

Police said the property worth lakhs of rupees was burnt to ashes, while the roof of one room also collapsed. “We have registered a case and started an investigation. We are hopeful that the accused would be arrested soon,” they said.

Officials said the house owner, Darshan Singh, a former Indian Army Captain, and his family were visiting a relative when the burglary occurred. The accused then set fire to the veranda and fled.