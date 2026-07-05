Army Veteran’s House Set On Fire After Burglary In Punjab, Accused Identified Through CCTV
A burglar stole from an Indian Army veteran’s house in Firozpur, Punjab, then set it on fire; CCTV captured the act, police investigating.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Firozpur: In a shocking incident, a burglar allegedly set the house of an Indian Army veteran on fire after stealing from it in Chuchak Wind village of Punjab’s Ferozpur district. The entire incident of the act was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the house.
Police said the property worth lakhs of rupees was burnt to ashes, while the roof of one room also collapsed. “We have registered a case and started an investigation. We are hopeful that the accused would be arrested soon,” they said.
Officials said the house owner, Darshan Singh, a former Indian Army Captain, and his family were visiting a relative when the burglary occurred. The accused then set fire to the veranda and fled.
“The fire was so intense that valuables, cash, gold ornaments and important documents kept in the house were burnt to ashes. The flames also engulfed and damaged the roof of the house,” they said.
Police said when the family returned home in the morning, they were shocked to see the condition of the house. Later, the family checked the CCTV footage and found a youth entering the house, setting it on fire and escaping.
“Our team reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. We collected the forensic evidence and started the investigation. CCTV footage of the house became crucial evidence to build the case,” said Jira Deputy Superitendent of Police (DSP) Jaspal Singh Dhillon. “The suspect has been identified and will be arrested soon,” he said.
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