10 Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured As Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Jammu Kashmir's Doda

Bhaderwah: At least 10 soldiers were killed, and 11 others got injured after a vehicle met with an accident on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road in the upper area of Thanala in Doda district on Thursday, an official said.

Giving details, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Bhaderwah Dr Varsha Sharma told ETV Bharat, "A total of 21 soldiers were travelling in a vehicle, which skidded off the road, in which 10 soldiers were killed, and 10 critically injured soldiers were referred to higher health facilities. One soldier with minor injury is being treated at Bhaderwah hospital."

Giving details, officials said that an Army vehicle met an accident at Khanni Top near Thanala. "The vehicle rolled down a deep gorge due to frost on the road causing casualties and severe injuries to soldiers," said an official.

The senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army officials have reached the sub-district hospital Bhaderwah to oversee their treatment and shifting to higher facilities. A team of doctors and paramedical with ambulances from GMC Doda has also been deployed there to help the healthcare workers and doctors.