ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, Two Injured As Army Truck Plunges Off Hillside In Arunachal's West Kameng

Itanagar: One Indian Army personnel was killed, and two others were injured when their truck veered off the road and plunged down a steep hillside along National Highway 13 in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district on Friday, officials said.

The vehicle, belonging to the 18 Sikh Light Infantry (LI), was carrying three personnel toward their unit when the accident occurred at around 2 pm.

According to officials, the truck broke through the chain-link fencing of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 30th Battalion headquarters before crashing near the battalion's physical training (PT) ground. The stretch of NH-13 passing the area runs along a highly precarious, steep hillside.

A Rapid Response Team (RRT) from the 30th Battalion SSB immediately rushed to the crash site to launch a rescue operation, an official report said.