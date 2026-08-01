ETV Bharat / state

Army To Vacate 147 Kanals Of Jammu University After Centre Clears Exchange Of Land

Jammu: The Ministry of Defence has approved the exchange of land, paving the way for the Army to vacate over 147 kanals adjoining the varsity's main campus at Rakh Bahu here after more than five decades.

Under the approved proposal, the Jammu and Kashmir administration will hand over 2,062 kanals and 17 marlas of land in Nagrota tehsil and 62 kanals in Jammu tehsil to the Army instead of the land currently under its possession adjacent to the university campus, according to an official communication, officials said.

The land was originally allotted to the university by the state government in 1973, but a portion remained under the Army's occupation, they said. "The matter had been pursued by successive university administrations and the erstwhile state government over the years," they added.

The issue gained momentum during the tenure of Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, who took it up with the Ministry of Defence in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, defence authorities and other stakeholders, they added. Welcoming the decision, Prof Rai described it as a "historic step" that would enable the university to meet its growing academic and infrastructure requirements.