Army Soldier Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab's Tarn Taran
The deceased was shot at after he objected to celebratory firing at the wedding. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Tarn Taran: A soldier of the Indian Army was shot dead at a wedding in Malmohri village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Gursewak Singh, a resident of Khadoor Sahib. He was married just five days back. DSP Atul Soni said, "Gursewak Singh was dancing to music at a wedding function when he was shot at. He was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Gursewak had got married just five days ago".
Police said that Singh had gone to Malmohri in Tarn Taran on Thursday night to attend the wedding celebrations of a fellow soldier. Music was being played by a DJ and some youth were allegedly dancing and firing indiscriminately in the air. Gursewak reportedly objected to the celebratory firing.
On being asked to stop, the youth apparently opened fire at Gursewak. He was rushed to a private hospital in Tarn Taran where he died on Friday.
Police are trying to ascertain the circumstances of the firing. Tarn Taran SSP Surendra Lamba said, "A case has been registered and an accused has been arrested and two weapons have been seized from him. Police are investigating all aspects of the case thoroughly". The SSP said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for Gursewak's death as per the law. He appealed to the citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the police.
Celebratory firing, even with licenced firearms, is an offence under the Arms Act. It can lead to a two-years prison sentence and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
