Army Soldier Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: A soldier of the Indian Army was shot dead at a wedding in Malmohri village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Gursewak Singh, a resident of Khadoor Sahib. He was married just five days back. DSP Atul Soni said, "Gursewak Singh was dancing to music at a wedding function when he was shot at. He was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Gursewak had got married just five days ago".

Police said that Singh had gone to Malmohri in Tarn Taran on Thursday night to attend the wedding celebrations of a fellow soldier. Music was being played by a DJ and some youth were allegedly dancing and firing indiscriminately in the air. Gursewak reportedly objected to the celebratory firing.