Army Soldier Missing After Boat Malfunctions During Training Exercise At Hathnikund Barrage In Haryana
Four soldiers were conducting an exercise near Diversion Gate No. 8 of the WJC Canal when their boat suddenly malfunctioned.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Yamunanagar: An Army soldier went missing after a boat carrying four personnel developed a technical fault and was swept away by strong currents during a training exercise near the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district on Tuesday.
The four soldiers, belonging to a Special Forces battalion, were conducting an exercise near Diversion Gate No. 8 of the WJC Canal when their boat suddenly malfunctioned. The strong water current carried the boat towards the gate. While three soldiers managed to reach safety, another is missing.
The soldiers had arrived at Hathnikund Barrage from the Nahan Training Centre for the exercise. The training was being conducted after obtaining permission from the Irrigation Department.
During the incident, one soldier jumped out of the boat and climbed onto the gate to save himself. Two others reportedly swam nearly 100 metres to reach safety.
The fourth soldier was swept away by the strong current and remains missing. All four soldiers were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.
A search operation has been underway for nearly two hours to locate the missing soldier. A team of nearly 100 Army personnel is involved in the search, with operations being conducted around the barrage and adjoining river areas.
Army helicopters have also been seen flying over the barrage as part of the search operation. The boat that became trapped near Gate No. 8 has since been retrieved.
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