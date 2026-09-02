ETV Bharat / state

Army Soldier Missing After Boat Malfunctions During Training Exercise At Hathnikund Barrage In Haryana

The soldiers had arrived at Hathnikund Barrage from the Nahan Training Centre for the exercise ( ETV Bharat )

Yamunanagar: An Army soldier went missing after a boat carrying four personnel developed a technical fault and was swept away by strong currents during a training exercise near the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district on Tuesday.

The four soldiers, belonging to a Special Forces battalion, were conducting an exercise near Diversion Gate No. 8 of the WJC Canal when their boat suddenly malfunctioned. The strong water current carried the boat towards the gate. While three soldiers managed to reach safety, another is missing.

The soldiers had arrived at Hathnikund Barrage from the Nahan Training Centre for the exercise. The training was being conducted after obtaining permission from the Irrigation Department.

During the incident, one soldier jumped out of the boat and climbed onto the gate to save himself. Two others reportedly swam nearly 100 metres to reach safety.