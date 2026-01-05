ETV Bharat / state

Army Soldier Dies In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag; Circumstances Unknown

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chinar Corps expressed grief over the death of the soldier and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The deceased has been identified as Naik Pragat Singh. Confirming the soldier's death on Sunday, Indian Army's Chinar Corps based in Srinagar, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sudden death of the soldier.

Anantnag: An Indian Army soldier has died due to unknown circumstances while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The statement said that Chinar Corps stands in solidarity with the family of the deceased in this hour of grief. However, the army has not clarified how and under what circumstances the soldier died.

“Chinar Corps deeply grieves the untimely demise of our Braveheart, Naik Pargat Singh, in Anantnag district. Chinar Warriors express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” the Chinar Corps wrote on X.

The soldier's death comes nearly two weeks after another soldier died reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. According to the reports, the Army Subedar identified as Subedar Laike Ram died of a heart attack in the Naugam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on December 22, 2025. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Police Station Qalamabad.

The Chinar Corps had deeply regreted the untimely demise of the braveheart for the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kupwara. “Chinar Corps deeply regrets the untimely demise of our Braveheart, Subedar Laike Ram, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kupwara district. Chinar Warriors honour his valour and stand united with the bereaved family,” the Corps had posted on X at the time.