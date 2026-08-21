ETV Bharat / state

Army Safely Destroys Live Mortar Shell Found Along Loc In JK Poonch

Jammu: The army safely disposed of a live mortar shell found along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. Officials said that the army detected and safely destroyed the live mortar shell found in the Mankote sector of the LoC in Poonch. The mortar shell was neutralised through a controlled disposal operation carried out by the army's bomb disposal squad (BDS) in Dabraj area.

No injuries or damage to property were reported in the operation, officials added. Unexploded live mortar shells are frequently found by villagers and farmers in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, often unearthed during farming or heavy rains from past cross-border shelling.

Military bomb disposal squads regularly conduct safe, controlled detonations to neutralise these hazardous old munitions. People have been advised not to touch, move, kick, or pick up an unexploded shell. They are advised to keep a safe distance and alert others to stay away. Immediately report the location to the nearest Army camp or local police station so their BDS personnel can handle safe neutralisation.