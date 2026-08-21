Army Safely Destroys Live Mortar Shell Found Along Loc In JK Poonch
The officials said that no injuries or damage to property were reported in the operation
By IANS
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Jammu: The army safely disposed of a live mortar shell found along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. Officials said that the army detected and safely destroyed the live mortar shell found in the Mankote sector of the LoC in Poonch. The mortar shell was neutralised through a controlled disposal operation carried out by the army's bomb disposal squad (BDS) in Dabraj area.
No injuries or damage to property were reported in the operation, officials added. Unexploded live mortar shells are frequently found by villagers and farmers in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, often unearthed during farming or heavy rains from past cross-border shelling.
Military bomb disposal squads regularly conduct safe, controlled detonations to neutralise these hazardous old munitions. People have been advised not to touch, move, kick, or pick up an unexploded shell. They are advised to keep a safe distance and alert others to stay away. Immediately report the location to the nearest Army camp or local police station so their BDS personnel can handle safe neutralisation.
Landmines are another danger for both the security forces and the civilians living in areas close to the LoC in J&K.The army uses landmines as a tactical defence barrier along the border to stop illegal crossings and intrusions from across the LoC. Forward sectors including regions across Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla (Uri), and Akhnoor contain heavily monitored minefields.
However, heavy downpours and seasonal flooding often displace or wash away landmines from their original mapped perimeters into nearby slopes or fields. Dry summer and autumn conditions regularly spark forest fires near the zero line, which detonate exposed or shifting mines safely away from personnel. Casualties and injuries occasionally occur during routine area-domination patrols or when bomb disposal squads attempt to safely neutralise displaced or rusted ordnance.