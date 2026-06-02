ETV Bharat / state

Army Rescues Civilians Stranded In Kishanganga River In Kashmir's Gurez Valley

Bandipora: The Indian Army rescued several civilians who were stranded in the Kishanganga River in the Chakwali area of north Kashmir's Gurez Valley. The civilians were stranded after their vehicles got trapped in strong river currents on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

Gurez Valley, located near the Line of Control (LoC), is witnessing increased number of tourists to escape the heatwave in the Kashmir Valley. According to officials, a group of civilians were stranded in the river along with their vehicles due to rising water levels and strong currents during the night.

After receiving information about the incident, Indian Army personnel launched a rescue operation. The stranded individuals were safely evacuated and brought to safety. Officials said the rescued civilians were provided with immediate assistance, including blankets and other essential supplies.