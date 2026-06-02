Army Rescues Civilians Stranded In Kishanganga River In Kashmir's Gurez Valley
Gurez Valley, located near the Line of Control (LoC), is witnessing increased number of tourists to escape the heatwave in the Kashmir Valley.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Bandipora: The Indian Army rescued several civilians who were stranded in the Kishanganga River in the Chakwali area of north Kashmir's Gurez Valley. The civilians were stranded after their vehicles got trapped in strong river currents on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.
Gurez Valley, located near the Line of Control (LoC), is witnessing increased number of tourists to escape the heatwave in the Kashmir Valley. According to officials, a group of civilians were stranded in the river along with their vehicles due to rising water levels and strong currents during the night.
After receiving information about the incident, Indian Army personnel launched a rescue operation. The stranded individuals were safely evacuated and brought to safety. Officials said the rescued civilians were provided with immediate assistance, including blankets and other essential supplies.
"We were stranded in the river when Army jawans arrived and rescued us,” said a rescued civilian. A local resident confirmed that they extended support needed for the Army to rescue the tourists.
The Kishanganga River originates in the Indian side of Kashmir and flows into Pakistan-administered Kashmir, where it is known as the Neelum River.
Officials said that the successful operation once again showed the Army's role in assisting civilians in remote and difficult terrain across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during emergencies and adverse weather situations. The rescue operation was completed without any loss of life.
Read More:
- Terror Links, Secret Evidence And State Security: Why Jammu Kashmir HC Backed Policeman’s Dismissal
- Picnic Turns Tragic In Kashmir: Man Feared Dead After Jumping Into Pahalgam River To Save Son
- Eid Poster By Jammu Kashmir School Features Cow Among Sacrificial Animals; Principal Apologises After Backlash