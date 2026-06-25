ETV Bharat / state

Army Colonel, Others Booked After Soldiers 'Attack' Police Station, Assault Officers In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: Dozens of Army personnel including a Colonel and a Major have been booked after Rashtriya Rifles troops allegedly attacked police officials inside a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The incident took place inside Atholi Police Station on Wednesday. SHO Amrit Katoch, in the FIR copy seen by ETV Bharat, says at around 12.20 pm, when he was out on official duty, he was informed telephonically that 30 to 40 Army personnel, under the direct instructions of Commanding Officer 17 RR and led by a Major, launched a "pre-planned attack" on the police station.

"Having made full preparations and armed with lathis, iron rods, and arms and ammunition, the said group trespassed into the premises of Police station Atholi by forcefully climbing over the main gate and the boundary walls. Their common intention was to cause fatal injuries and kill the police personnel on duty," reads the contents of the FIR 17/2026 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The FIR further says that when SHO Katoch rushed back to his station, the Army personnel, "led aggresively" by the Major, assualted him as well and tore his uniform. The soldiers allegedly also physically attacked SDPO Atholi Vijay Kumar Bhagat, it says.

"The accused Army personnel, acting with common criminal intention, also brutally assaulted the deployed Nafri. Notably, they targeted the neck of SPO [Special Police Officer] Suresh Kumar with the butt of their rifle causing severe injuries," the FIR says, while adding that several police personnel sustained injuries during the "unprovoked assault".

The Army soldiers, according to the FIR, also attacked Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Kishtwar and his personal security officers, who happened to be present in the police station at the time.