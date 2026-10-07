ETV Bharat / state

Army Havaldar Found Dead In Meerut Hotel Bathroom, Cardiac Arrest Suspected

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Meerut: A 34-year-old Army havaldar was found dead in the bathroom of a hotel in the Begumpul area here, with police suspecting cardiac arrest as the cause of death. The deceased, identified as Havaldar Parvinder Singh, a native of Ambala, was posted with the Bengal Engineer Group in Roorkee, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (Cantonment) Sanjay Gupta said police received information around 5 pm on Tuesday that Singh had died in the bathroom of a hotel in the Sadar Bazar area. Police and military police personnel reached the spot and initiated an investigation, he said. According to Gupta, Singh had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Meerut Cantonment. He was discharged on Tuesday afternoon and was travelling towards Roorkee with Naik Saurabh Singh and Yashveer Singh.