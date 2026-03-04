ETV Bharat / state

Army Opens Fire After Suspected Movement At LoC In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

According to army sources, the suspected movement was observed in the Tarkundi Forward Post area of the Line of Control.

Army personnel guard at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir
Army personnel guard at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 4, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST

Jammu: Army opened fire in the Tarkundi Forward Post area of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's border district Rajouri early on Wednesday after suspicious movement was observed, sources said.

According to army sources, at around 4:30 am, the soldiers deployed on the LoC saw some suspicious persons trying to infiltrate near the LoC fence. The soldiers opened fire towards the suspected location, as a result of which the infiltration attempt was foiled, sources said.

Sources said that further search operation is underway in the area to completely eliminate any possible threat. No casualties have been reported so far, however, the Army has not yet issued an official statement in this regard.

The infiltration bid comes a day after locals recovered a suspected Pakistani balloon in the Rajouri area, which was later handed over to the police. The police have taken the balloon into custody and started an investigation in this regard.

Last month, the Army claimed to have killed seven terrorists in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) in the forest area of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Army said that braving severe cold, snowfall and difficult terrain, the army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF tracked down the terrorists under a coordinated strategy.

Army said that the operation was carried out with the help of a strong intelligence network of security agencies, contacts were made at several places, after which all seven wanted terrorists were finally killed.

