Army Opens Fire After Suspected Movement At LoC In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

Jammu: Army opened fire in the Tarkundi Forward Post area of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's border district Rajouri early on Wednesday after suspicious movement was observed, sources said.

According to army sources, at around 4:30 am, the soldiers deployed on the LoC saw some suspicious persons trying to infiltrate near the LoC fence. The soldiers opened fire towards the suspected location, as a result of which the infiltration attempt was foiled, sources said.

Sources said that further search operation is underway in the area to completely eliminate any possible threat. No casualties have been reported so far, however, the Army has not yet issued an official statement in this regard.