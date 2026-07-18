ETV Bharat / state

Army Opens Fire After Observing Suspicious Movement Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: Army troops opened fire after noticing a suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The small arms firing was reported from the Tarkundi forward area around 10 pm on Friday and continued for nearly one-and-a-half hours. However, there were no reports of any casualties, the officials said.