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Army Opens Fire After Observing Suspicious Movement Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

There were no reports of any casualties

Army Opens Fire After Observing Suspicious Movement Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri
Representational image (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : July 18, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Rajouri/Jammu: Army troops opened fire after noticing a suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The small arms firing was reported from the Tarkundi forward area around 10 pm on Friday and continued for nearly one-and-a-half hours. However, there were no reports of any casualties, the officials said.

They said the troops guarding the border saw suspicious movement of suspected terrorists, prompting the firing. This was followed by retaliatory small arms fire from across the border. A search operation was launched on Saturday morning to ascertain the presence of any infiltrators, while the area remains under heightened surveillance, the officials said.

Also read:

One Killed, Three SOG Personnel Injured In Firing Incident In J&K's Bhaderwah

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JAMMU KASHMIR
RAJOURI

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