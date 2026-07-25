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Army Official's Son Dies After Car Falls Into Drain In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Police said Yashvendra (20) was travelling in the car with a female friend who was pursuing higher education at the same US institution as him.

The car after being pulled out of the drain.
The car after being pulled out of the drain. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST

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New Delhi: The 20-year-old son of an Army officer died after his vehicle fell into a drain near the Nangal Dewat traffic signal in the Vasant Kunj South area of Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Police said the deceased, identified as Yashvendra, was studying in the United States and the accident took place on Friday. The investigation revealed that he was travelling in the car with a female friend, who was also pursuing higher education at the same institution in the US.

The duo had stayed at a friend's house on the previous night, and Yashvendra was going to drop her at her home in Vasant Kunj on Friday morning. While taking a sharp turn near the traffic signal in Nangal Dewat, Yashvendra lost control due to the slippery road, causing the car to fall into the drain.

Yashvendra sustained critical injuries in the accident and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police added.

South-West Delhi DCP said preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by the slippery road surface.

"The deceased, Yashvendra, was driving the car, which belonged to his female friend, at the time of the accident. The female passenger's statement also corroborated the fact that the road was slippery. Necessary legal action is being taken in the matter, and an investigation into all aspects of the accident is underway," he added.

While Yashvendra's father is an officer in the Indian Army, the father of the female passenger works at a private cybersecurity company in Okhla. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

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TAGGED:

SOUTH WEST DELHI DCP
DELHI POLICE
SLIPPERY ROAD
VASANT KUNJ AREA
ARMY OFFICERS SON KILLED IN MISHAP

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