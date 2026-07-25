ETV Bharat / state

Army Official's Son Dies After Car Falls Into Drain In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

The car after being pulled out of the drain. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The 20-year-old son of an Army officer died after his vehicle fell into a drain near the Nangal Dewat traffic signal in the Vasant Kunj South area of Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Police said the deceased, identified as Yashvendra, was studying in the United States and the accident took place on Friday. The investigation revealed that he was travelling in the car with a female friend, who was also pursuing higher education at the same institution in the US.

The duo had stayed at a friend's house on the previous night, and Yashvendra was going to drop her at her home in Vasant Kunj on Friday morning. While taking a sharp turn near the traffic signal in Nangal Dewat, Yashvendra lost control due to the slippery road, causing the car to fall into the drain.

Yashvendra sustained critical injuries in the accident and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police added.