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Army Man, Returning Home On Vacation, Beaten To Death In Incident Of Road Rage In Mizoram

SP Lalrinpuia Varte said Zakaria Lalhriattluanga was serving in the Assam Regiment and was deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army Man, Returning Home On Vacation, Beaten To Death In Incident Of Road Rage In Mizoram
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By PTI

Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Aizawl: An Army man, travelling home on vacation, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths in an incident of road rage in Mizoram's district, police said on Monday. Eight people, including two minors, have been held in connection with the incident, which took place on Sunday evening on NH-306 near Bualpui village, they said.

Superintendent of Police Lalrinpuia Varte said Zakaria Lalhriattluanga (29) was serving in the Assam Regiment and was deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. He was travelling home to his native village, New Builum, in the district, he said.

"Zakaria was received at Lengpui airport near Aizawl by his friend John Laltanpuia, and the two were travelling towards Kolasib in a truck when they were allegedly assaulted near Bualpui village by a group of youths from Kawnpui town, who were returning from a picnic," Varte told PTI.

"A minor traffic dispute reportedly broke out between the two groups and escalated into a fight," he added. The SP said Zakaria died at the spot, while Laltanpuia, who was driving the truck, sustained minor injuries in the assault near the coffee plantation area along the highway.

Following a complaint lodged by Zakaria's mother, police registered a murder case and made the arrests. Further investigation is underway, the SP said, adding that six of the accused will be produced before a magistrate, while the two minors will be referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.

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TAGGED:

MIZORAM
KOLASIB ARMYMAN DEATH
ARMYMAN DEATH

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