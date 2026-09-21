ETV Bharat / state

Army Man, Returning Home On Vacation, Beaten To Death In Incident Of Road Rage In Mizoram

Aizawl: An Army man, travelling home on vacation, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths in an incident of road rage in Mizoram's district, police said on Monday. Eight people, including two minors, have been held in connection with the incident, which took place on Sunday evening on NH-306 near Bualpui village, they said.

Superintendent of Police Lalrinpuia Varte said Zakaria Lalhriattluanga (29) was serving in the Assam Regiment and was deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. He was travelling home to his native village, New Builum, in the district, he said.

"Zakaria was received at Lengpui airport near Aizawl by his friend John Laltanpuia, and the two were travelling towards Kolasib in a truck when they were allegedly assaulted near Bualpui village by a group of youths from Kawnpui town, who were returning from a picnic," Varte told PTI.