ETV Bharat / state

Army Man Held for Allegedly Killing Wife After Temple Visit In Karnataka; Victim Accused Him Of Attack Before Death

Bidar: An Army man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after taking her on the pretext of visiting temples in Karnataka's Bidar district. The victim, identified as Sanjana, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday after allegedly giving a dying declaration accusing her husband of attacking her with a car spanner.

The accused, Bhagwat, a soldier recently transferred from Jodhpur to Secunderabad, had returned to his native village on a 10-day leave. According to police, he took his wife to the Mailara Mallanna and Shanimahatma temples on June 26 before stopping near Jagadeshwari Math in Bhalki.

Investigators said that Bhagwat attacked Sanjana on the head and neck with a spanner inside the car when no one was around. He then allegedly injured himself to make the incident appear to be a road accident.

A home guard passing through the area rescued the couple and shifted them to the hospital. While undergoing treatment, Sanjana told police that her husband had attacked her.

Bidar district superintendent of police, Pradeep Gunti, said a case of fatal assault was registered based on the victim's statement. Following Sanjana's death and Bhagwat's discharge from the hospital, the police arrested him and sent him to judicial custody.