Army Major Killed, Two Other Officers Injured After SUV Hits Camel in Jaisalmer
Major Hamza, an original resident of Madhya Pradesh, died in the accident, while two Lieutenants sustained serious injuries, reports Tanmay Bissa.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A fatal road accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer claimed the life of an Army Major and left two Lieutenant-rank officers seriously injured after their SUV overturned following a collision with a camel in the Thaiyat Army area during the early hours of Friday.
The incident occurred around 12.30 am, approximately 18 kilometres from the city. According to the police, Major Hamza Arif (26) was returning to the Army station with two colleagues after completing his duty when the Army SUV collided with a camel that suddenly appeared on the road.
The impact was so severe that the vehicle overturned four to five times and skidded for about 100 metres. Chaos ensued at the scene following the accident, and the three injured officers were immediately rushed to the Army Hospital in Thaiyat, where doctors declared Major Arif dead.
Police said that Major Arif, an original resident of Madhya Pradesh, had married just a month ago. Lieutenants Ayushman and Abhinav Rathore, who were injured in the accident, are currently undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital.
Following the accident, the Sadar Police and Military Police have launched a joint investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the accident was caused by the camel suddenly appearing on the road.
"An Army SUV overturned after colliding with a camel in the Thaiyat Army area. A Major died in the accident, while two Lieutenants were injured. The police and Military Police are jointly investigating the cause of the accident," said Jagdish Charan, ASI, Jaisalmer Sadar Police Station.
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