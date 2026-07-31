ETV Bharat / state

Army Major Killed, Two Other Officers Injured After SUV Hits Camel in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: A fatal road accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer claimed the life of an Army Major and left two Lieutenant-rank officers seriously injured after their SUV overturned following a collision with a camel in the Thaiyat Army area during the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am, approximately 18 kilometres from the city. According to the police, Major Hamza Arif (26) was returning to the Army station with two colleagues after completing his duty when the Army SUV collided with a camel that suddenly appeared on the road.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle overturned four to five times and skidded for about 100 metres. Chaos ensued at the scene following the accident, and the three injured officers were immediately rushed to the Army Hospital in Thaiyat, where doctors declared Major Arif dead.