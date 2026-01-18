ETV Bharat / state

Army Major Dies As Car Falls Into Deep Gorge In Dehradun

Meerut: A Major with the Indian Army from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut died in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place after the car in which Major Subham Saini was travelling went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge, leading to his death on the spot. Saini was a resident of Ghasoli village under Kankerkhera police limits in ​​Meerut.

"He was currently posted in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. On Saturday, his car suddenly went out of control on the Dehradun-Chakrata road and fell into a gorge, and he died on the spot. His family has been informed about the incident," a police official said.