Army Major Dies As Car Falls Into Deep Gorge In Dehradun
Major Subham Saini, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, was posted in Chakrata. His father was also in the army and retired as a Subedar.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Meerut: A Major with the Indian Army from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut died in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Sunday.
According to police, the accident took place after the car in which Major Subham Saini was travelling went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge, leading to his death on the spot. Saini was a resident of Ghasoli village under Kankerkhera police limits in Meerut.
"He was currently posted in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. On Saturday, his car suddenly went out of control on the Dehradun-Chakrata road and fell into a gorge, and he died on the spot. His family has been informed about the incident," a police official said.
It is learnt that Saini joined the army in 2015. After completing plus two from an army school, he was selected for the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, where he underwent three years of rigorous training. His first posting was in Punjab's Bathinda. Chakrata was his second posting, said the official.
His father, Satyendra Saini, was also in the army and retired as a Subedar. Saini was commissioned as a lieutenant and was later promoted to the rank of Major. He was unmarried.
"I had spoken to my son on Saturday afternoon. Shubham's elder brother, Tushar, is an engineer at a software company in Noida, while his sister teaches at an army school. His last rites will be performed in his ancestral village," said his father.
