Army JCO Dies Of Gunshot Injury In Jammu Kashmir's Samba; Terror Angle Ruled Out
A defence spokesperson said the incident is under investigation and further details will be shared as facts are established.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST
Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was killed in a gunshot incident late on Tuesday while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.
Officials said the injured JCO was immediately shifted to the hospital, but he succumbed to critical injury. While an investigation has been started into the incident, officials said.
A defence spokesperson said the incident is under investigation, but ruled out any terror angle behind the shooting. "A JCO of an Army unit in Samba sustained a gunshot wound while on duty in Jammu and, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries in the line of duty. At this stage, the terror angle has been ruled out.
"The incident is under investigation and further details will be shared as facts are established," the spokesperson said.
Several incidents of accidental firing or cases of fratricide among security forces have been witnessed in the past as well.
Earlier this month, the government informed the Parliament that a total of 438 incidents of suicide and seven fratricides were reported among the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles and National Security Guard (NSG) over the last three years.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on December 16, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai provided data that showed that the number of suicide cases declined from 157 in 2023 to 133 in 2025, while two fratricide incidents were reported in 2023, one was recorded in 2024 and there were four such incidents in 2025.
Force-wise data showed the highest number of suicides was reported in the Central Reserve Police Force (159), followed by the Border Security Force (120) and the Central Industrial Security Force (60) in the three years.
