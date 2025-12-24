ETV Bharat / state

Army JCO Dies Of Gunshot Injury In Jammu Kashmir's Samba; Terror Angle Ruled Out

Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was killed in a gunshot incident late on Tuesday while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Officials said the injured JCO was immediately shifted to the hospital, but he succumbed to critical injury. While an investigation has been started into the incident, officials said.

A defence spokesperson said the incident is under investigation, but ruled out any terror angle behind the shooting. "A JCO of an Army unit in Samba sustained a gunshot wound while on duty in Jammu and, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries in the line of duty. At this stage, the terror angle has been ruled out.

"The incident is under investigation and further details will be shared as facts are established," the spokesperson said.

Several incidents of accidental firing or cases of fratricide among security forces have been witnessed in the past as well.