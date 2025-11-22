ETV Bharat / state

Army JCO, Agniveer Die In Separate Accidents In JK's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu: A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Army and an Agniveer died in separate incidents in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

JCO Sajeesh K, a resident of Kerala, was leading a search party in the Seri Mastan area of Behramgalla on Friday evening when he lost balance while negotiating a steep slope and fell into a deep gorge, the officials said.

Army troops launched a rescue operation and recovered the body of the JCO, who died on the spot. The body was sent to his home town after completion of legal and medical formalities, they said. The Army's White Knight Corps paid tributes to the fallen soldier.