Army Jawan Stabbed To Death On Train In Bikaner After Altercation With Coach Attendant
Government Railway Police said many coach attendants of Jammu Tawi Express are being questioned in connection with the incident.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST
Bikaner: A jawan of the Indian Army was allegedly stabbed to death aboard the Jammu Tawi Express following an altercation with a coach attendant, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday night while deceased, Jigar Kumar, a resident of Gujarat, was travelling in a sleeper coach from Firozabad to Bikaner. Jigar, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the PBM Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead. Several coach attendants are being currently questioned in this connection, the official said.
Anand Gila, GRP Circle Inspector (CI) said investigations have been launched in connection with the incident and the accused coach attendant, along with his colleagues, is being questioned.
On information about the incident, Army officials arrived at PBM Hospital late last night. The jawan's body has been kept in the mortuary of PBM Hospital and his family has been informed. A post-mortem will be conducted after the family's arrival.
Preliminary investigations into the incident have not revealed any motive but it has been learnt that the jawan got into an argument with a coach attendant and it escalated into a physical altercation. During this, the coach attendant allegedly stabbed the jawan, sources said.
It is suspected that the incident occurred due to a personal dispute between the two and the accused coach attendant is being questioned, police said.
