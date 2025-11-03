ETV Bharat / state

Army Jawan Stabbed To Death On Train In Bikaner After Altercation With Coach Attendant

Bikaner: A jawan of the Indian Army was allegedly stabbed to death aboard the Jammu Tawi Express following an altercation with a coach attendant, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night while deceased, Jigar Kumar, a resident of Gujarat, was travelling in a sleeper coach from Firozabad to Bikaner. Jigar, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the PBM Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead. Several coach attendants are being currently questioned in this connection, the official said.

Anand Gila, GRP Circle Inspector (CI) said investigations have been launched in connection with the incident and the accused coach attendant, along with his colleagues, is being questioned.