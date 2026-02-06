Army Jawan Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras; Probe Begins
Published : February 6, 2026 at 8:25 AM IST
Hathras: An Army jawan, posted in Agra, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants near Aligarh-Agra Road in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, police officials said.
The victim has been identified as Akhilesh Chaudhary (28), a resident of Samadpur village in Sadabad police station area of Hathras. He was posted at Army Workshop 509 in Agra.
Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha informed that the incident occurred near a cold storage on Aligarh-Agra Road when Akhilesh was heading towards Hathras for a court hearing when he was surrounded and attacked by miscreants.
According to police, the attackers arrived in a car and on a motorcycle, surrounded Chaudhary, and opened indiscriminate fire. He attempted to flee after getting out of his vehicle, but was hit by a bullet.
Receiving information, SP Sinha, along with the Additional SP, Circle Officer, Sadabad, and a police team, reached the spot and rushed Akhilesh to the district hospital, but he was declared brought dead by doctors.
थाना सादाबाद क्षेत्रान्तर्गत आगरा-अलीगढ़ रोड पर मुन्नी देवी कोल्ड स्टोरेज के पास घटित एक व्यक्ति की गोली मारकर हुई हत्या की घटना के सफल अनावरण एवं घटना में शामिल आरोपियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी हेतु 05 टीमों का गठन करने आदि के सम्बन्ध में पुलिस अधीक्षक हाथरस की बाइट- pic.twitter.com/Emj0jzQuOm— HATHRAS POLICE (@hathraspolice) February 5, 2026
SP Sinha stated that five teams have been formed for a detailed investigation and strict action will be taken against those responsible. "The victim had come from Agra for a court appearance. Near the Aligarh-Agra Road, some assailants suddenly attacked him. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the police official said.
"Five police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. CCTV footage is being examined. The case will be solved soon. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the crime," he added.
Meanwhile, at the mortuary, Akhilesh's cousin Nitin alleged that he was killed due to an old dispute. He claimed all the attackers were from the same village. "He (Akhilesh) was on his way to a court hearing when he was surrounded and shot," he said.
Akhilesh, who got married five years ago, is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son. Sources said Akhilesh's father Devendra Chaudhary also retired from Agra 509 and is currently staying in Jammu & Kashmir with his daughter and son-in-law.
