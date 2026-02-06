ETV Bharat / state

Army Jawan Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras; Probe Begins

Hathras: An Army jawan, posted in Agra, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants near Aligarh-Agra Road in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, police officials said.

The victim has been identified as Akhilesh Chaudhary (28), a resident of Samadpur village in Sadabad police station area of ​​Hathras. He was posted at Army Workshop 509 in Agra.

Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha informed that the incident occurred near a cold storage on Aligarh-Agra Road when Akhilesh was heading towards Hathras for a court hearing when he was surrounded and attacked by miscreants.

According to police, the attackers arrived in a car and on a motorcycle, surrounded Chaudhary, and opened indiscriminate fire. He attempted to flee after getting out of his vehicle, but was hit by a bullet.

Receiving information, SP Sinha, along with the Additional SP, Circle Officer, Sadabad, and a police team, reached the spot and rushed Akhilesh to the district hospital, but he was declared brought dead by doctors.