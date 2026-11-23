ETV Bharat / state

Army Jawan Among Three Killed As SUV Rams Stationary Truck In MP's Anuppur

Anuppur: Three people, including an Army jawan, were killed and one sustained injuries after their speeding SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am near Chhulha village, about 7 km from the district headquarters, under the Kotwali police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police Jagannath Markam told PTI.

According to the police, the SUV driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle and hit a stationary truck on the side of the road. The deceased were identified as Dinbandhu Vishwakarma (36), his younger brother and Army jawan Vineet Vishwakarma (26), and the SUV owner Mohammad Karim (32).

Raju Tiwari (30), who sustained injuries, received initial treatment at the district hospital before doctors referred him to the government-run Shahdol Medical College for further treatment, an official said.