ETV Bharat / state

Army Helps Open Women-Led Cafe At High Altitudes Of East Sikkim

Tezpur: In a remarkable initiative to promote women's empowerment associated with tourism and sustainable livelihood in remote border areas, the Indian Army has facilitated the establishment of a women-led cafe at an altitude of nearly 13,000 feet near the revered Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple in East Sikkim.

Defence Spokesperson Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said the cafe will be operated by a local women's team. It stands as a symbol of resilience, entrepreneurship and self-reliance amid the harsh high-altitude terrain. The initiative is expected to significantly improve facilities for tourists and pilgrims visiting one of the most prominent destinations in the region, he added.

The project is part of the broader Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative. (ETV Bharat)

The project has been conceptualised and facilitated by the Trishakti Corps in coordination with the civil administration and local stakeholders. It forms part of the Army's broader Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative, which seeks to boost tourism in strategically important border regions while highlighting their historical and cultural significance.