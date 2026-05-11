Army Helps Open Women-Led Cafe At High Altitudes Of East Sikkim
Part of the broader Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative, it has been conceptualised and facilitated by Trishakti Corps in coordination with the civil administration and local stakeholders.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Tezpur: In a remarkable initiative to promote women's empowerment associated with tourism and sustainable livelihood in remote border areas, the Indian Army has facilitated the establishment of a women-led cafe at an altitude of nearly 13,000 feet near the revered Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple in East Sikkim.
Defence Spokesperson Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said the cafe will be operated by a local women's team. It stands as a symbol of resilience, entrepreneurship and self-reliance amid the harsh high-altitude terrain. The initiative is expected to significantly improve facilities for tourists and pilgrims visiting one of the most prominent destinations in the region, he added.
The project has been conceptualised and facilitated by the Trishakti Corps in coordination with the civil administration and local stakeholders. It forms part of the Army's broader Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative, which seeks to boost tourism in strategically important border regions while highlighting their historical and cultural significance.
Besides enhancing visitors' experience, the initiative is opening new avenues of employment for residents, especially women from nearby communities. The cafe is expected to strengthen the local economy by integrating tourism with livelihood generation, thereby contributing to sustainable development in remote Himalayan areas.
Defence officials said the initiative reflects the Army's continued commitment towards inclusive growth and community development in border areas. "The project also highlights the strong bond between the armed forces and local citizens, showcasing how military-civil cooperation can bring meaningful socio-economic change to remote regions," they added.
The cafe now stands not only as a refreshment point for visitors, but also as an inspiring example of empowerment and nation-building at one of the country's highest tourist locations.
[With input from Pranab Kumar Das]
Also Read