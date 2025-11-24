Army's Weapon Exhibition At PECFEST 2025 In Punjab Draws Great Interest
Weapons, including those used in Operation Sindoor, were on display at the PECFEST organised at the Punjab Engineering College.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST
Chandigarh: The three-day PECFEST 2025 at Punjab Engineering College here witnessed tremendous enthusiasm among students and the general public, especially on its concluding day on Sunday.
The highlight of this year's PEC Fest was the exhibition of modern weapons organised by the Indian Army. Army officials displayed a variety of weapons being used to protect the nation's borders.
Weapons used in Operation Sindoor were also on display, drawing a large number of visitors, especially youngsters who were keen to learn about them. Among the weapons on display was the Russian-made missile launcher with a range of 4 kilometres, used to destroy enemy tanks, vehicles, and bunkers.
Other defence equipment included battlefield surveillance radar, a 30mm automatic grenade launcher, a 7.62mm machine gun, a sniper rifle, and the Kapidhwaj, the Indian Army's Specialist Mobility Vehicle (SMV).
Army officials at the stall informed the visitors about the state-of-the-art weapons, communication equipment, and security technologies. Along with college students, a large number of school children also attended the PEC Fest, showing great enthusiasm in knowing more about the Indian Army's defence capabilities. The Army officers patiently answered their queries.
Organisers said the exhibition at PEC Fest not only enhanced students' technical understanding but also strengthened their sense of patriotism and respect for the defence services.
