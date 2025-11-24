ETV Bharat / state

Army's Weapon Exhibition At PECFEST 2025 In Punjab Draws Great Interest

Chandigarh: The three-day PECFEST 2025 at Punjab Engineering College here witnessed tremendous enthusiasm among students and the general public, especially on its concluding day on Sunday.

The highlight of this year's PEC Fest was the exhibition of modern weapons organised by the Indian Army. Army officials displayed a variety of weapons being used to protect the nation's borders.

Weapons used in Operation Sindoor were also on display, drawing a large number of visitors, especially youngsters who were keen to learn about them. Among the weapons on display was the Russian-made missile launcher with a range of 4 kilometres, used to destroy enemy tanks, vehicles, and bunkers.