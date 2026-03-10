ETV Bharat / state

Army Deployed In Meghalaya's West Garo Hills Following Violence

Shillong: Army was deployed in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, where two persons were killed in firing by security forces after clashes broke out between two groups, officials said.

Security forces opened fire to disperse violent mobs amid tensions during the nomination process of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, they said.

"Army columns deployed in West Garo Hills on the request of civil administration and conducting a flag march," Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat told PTI.