ETV Bharat / state

Army Defuses World War II-Era Bomb in Assam’s Ledo, Averts Major Disaster

Tezpur: In a well-coordinated operation, the Indian Army on Thursday safely neutralised an unexploded ordnance (UXO) dating back to World War II. The UXO was found in a civilian area in Ledo, Lekhapani in Assam.

According to defence sources, the explosive device was about 12 inches in length and 6 inches in diameter, which was found in a populated locality.

The Army’s specialised “Red Shield Sappers” deployed a Bomb Disposal Team to the site. The team secured the area, evacuated nearby residents, and established a strict safety perimeter in accordance with standard operating procedures.

The device was then carefully transported to a designated safe location away from civilian habitation and was successfully neutralised through a controlled operation with zero collateral damage.