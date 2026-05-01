Army Defuses World War II-Era Bomb in Assam’s Ledo, Averts Major Disaster
According to defence sources, the explosive device was about 12 inches in length and 6 inches in diameter, which was found in a populated locality.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 12:43 AM IST
Tezpur: In a well-coordinated operation, the Indian Army on Thursday safely neutralised an unexploded ordnance (UXO) dating back to World War II. The UXO was found in a civilian area in Ledo, Lekhapani in Assam.
According to defence sources, the explosive device was about 12 inches in length and 6 inches in diameter, which was found in a populated locality.
The Army’s specialised “Red Shield Sappers” deployed a Bomb Disposal Team to the site. The team secured the area, evacuated nearby residents, and established a strict safety perimeter in accordance with standard operating procedures.
The device was then carefully transported to a designated safe location away from civilian habitation and was successfully neutralised through a controlled operation with zero collateral damage.
Officials said the mission was executed with high levels of professionalism and precision while adhering to safety protocols. The timely intervention helped avert a potential disaster and ensured the safety of local residents.
Earlier this month, a metal jerrycan was found in the snow-clad mountains in Ladakh, which was also from the World War II era. The vintage caught attention but raised deeper questions about the long leftover metal scrap in glaciers and snow-clad Himalayan peaks, where the Indian Army guards borders to keep Pakistan and China at bay.
Jerrycan was first developed by Germany in the late 1930s as a 20-litre metal container to be used to transport fuel and water for soldiers. Allied forces called German soldiers 'Jerries' and named the container 'jerrycan' as they found it superior and easily stackable as compared to what they were using.
With inputs from ETV Bharat Tezpur correspondent Pranab Kumar Das.
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