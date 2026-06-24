Army Constructs Footbridge At Dudhia, Restores Siliguri-Mirik Connectivity
The footbridge was constructed following a requisition from the district administration to restore the vital road link between Siliguri and Mirik.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Darjeeling: The Indian Army has constructed a 34-metre footbridge across Balason River at Dudhia, restoring connectivity between Siliguri and Mirik in north Bengal. The temporary bridge was damaged by rains last week.
Responding to a request from the district administration, the Indian Army stepped in and work commenced on Tuesday afternoon and pedestrian movement across Balason River resumed from Wednesday morning. Although vehicular traffic is not yet permitted, local residents, commuters and tourists can safely cross the river on foot.
Road connectivity on State Highway 12, connecting Siliguri to Mirik via Dudhia, was severed on October 4, 2025, when a flash flood in the Balason River destroyed the old iron bridge here. Subsequently, the Public Works Department (PWD) had constructed a temporary bridge using Hume pipes. However, heavy rains in the hills last Thursday washed away a major section of the Hume-pipe bridge, once again halting road connectivity to Mirik via Dudhia from early Friday morning.
To address the situation, the state government requested the Army to construct an alternative bridge. Following this, the 5 Engineering Regiment of the Army's Trishakti Corps, Sukna, rapidly undertook the construction of the footbridge.
On Tuesday morning, senior PWD officials led by principal secretary Antara Acharya visited Dudhia to inspect the situation. After this, a high-level meeting was held at the Siliguri state guest house in the afternoon.
According to Army sources, this footbridge has been constructed over the existing Hume-pipe bridge structure to facilitate commuters to reach Dudhia from Siliguri, cross the river on foot, and then board another vehicle to proceed to areas like Mirik or the Pashupati Gate border point.
Simultaneously, the Army has also commenced work on constructing a wider Bailey bridge to accommodate vehicular traffic. An Army officer present at the site said that Bailey bridge construction has already begun and it will take at least 15 days to complete. He noted that this section of the river is over 350 feet wide but the Army can construct a Bailey bridge with a maximum span of 200 feet. Consequently, the remaining 150-foot stretch will be filled with boulders to create an embankment, and the Bailey bridge will be built over the remaining section.
Once operational, the bridge will facilitate the movement of passenger vehicles and small goods carriers, which is crucial for local economy and tourism.
Meanwhile, PWD secretary has announced that instructions have been issued to complete the construction of a permanent bridge at the site by February next year.
Raju Bista, BJP MP from Darjeeling, praised the joint efforts of the Army and the state government during this challenging time. "I extend my sincere thanks to the 5 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army's Sukna-based 33 Corps and state government's PWD for the speedy completion of the 34-meter temporary footbridge at Dudhia. This bridge will restore vital connectivity for local residents and facilitate access to essential services. It is an excellent example of effective coordination between the Indian Army and the West Bengal government in serving the common people during difficult times. My heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in establishing this crucial link."
The Army's footbridge has been opened after a thorough assessment of all safety aspects. An Indian Army spokesperson said the Army remains committed to stand by the district administration and the local populace whenever needed. Until a permanent solution is found, this bridge will provide a much-needed transportation link for the people of the region, he added.
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