ETV Bharat / state

Army Constructs Footbridge At Dudhia, Restores Siliguri-Mirik Connectivity

Darjeeling: The Indian Army has constructed a 34-metre footbridge across Balason River at Dudhia, restoring connectivity between Siliguri and Mirik in north Bengal. The temporary bridge was damaged by rains last week.

Responding to a request from the district administration, the Indian Army stepped in and work commenced on Tuesday afternoon and pedestrian movement across Balason River resumed from Wednesday morning. Although vehicular traffic is not yet permitted, local residents, commuters and tourists can safely cross the river on foot.

Road connectivity on State Highway 12, connecting Siliguri to Mirik via Dudhia, was severed on October 4, 2025, when a flash flood in the Balason River destroyed the old iron bridge here. Subsequently, the Public Works Department (PWD) had constructed a temporary bridge using Hume pipes. However, heavy rains in the hills last Thursday washed away a major section of the Hume-pipe bridge, once again halting road connectivity to Mirik via Dudhia from early Friday morning.

To address the situation, the state government requested the Army to construct an alternative bridge. Following this, the 5 Engineering Regiment of the Army's Trishakti Corps, Sukna, rapidly undertook the construction of the footbridge.

On Tuesday morning, senior PWD officials led by principal secretary Antara Acharya visited Dudhia to inspect the situation. After this, a high-level meeting was held at the Siliguri state guest house in the afternoon.

According to Army sources, this footbridge has been constructed over the existing Hume-pipe bridge structure to facilitate commuters to reach Dudhia from Siliguri, cross the river on foot, and then board another vehicle to proceed to areas like Mirik or the Pashupati Gate border point.