Army Conducts Flag March In Violence-Hit Kokrajhar, Peace Meeting Held
Earlier, two persons were killed in mob violence that led to arson and clashes between Bodos and Adivasis.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 1:02 AM IST
Kokrajhar (Assam): The situation in Kokrajhar which remained tense on Tuesday following a violent incident that occured a day earlier, is stable but underlying tensions persist. Earlier, protesters allegedly set fire to two temporary camps of the Birsa Commando Force and vandalised Chidu Kanhu Bhawan and other buildings.
Following instructions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Director General of Police (DGP) deployed aditional forces to Kokrajhar. Many people have fled their homes due to clashes between the clash between two communities.
Police said 1,240 people from both communities have taken shelter in five camps. Several tribal community members took refuge in Karigaon High School. The bodo community members were taken to Gaujanpuri- Aminpara LP School. Most of the people in the shelters are children, women and the elderly.
Army conducted a flag march and a peace meeting was held in the presence of two Assam ministers on Wednesday to ensure that the situation returns to normal in violence-hit Kokrajhar district, where two persons were killed in mob violence, leading to arson and clashes between Bodos and Adivasis, officials said.
Army, deployed in sensitive areas of the district, conducted a flag march as a confidence-building measure says a defence spokesperson. Besides the Army, security personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), CRPF and Assam Police are also patrolling the affected areas, IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh told reporters.
The situation is fast returning to normal with security forces patrolling sensitive areas and urging people taking shelter in relief camps to return to their homes, he added.
Meanwhile, internet services will remain cut off until the situation returns to normal. Police officers also urged the public to maintain peace and order.
The peace meeting was held at the BTC Secretariat meeting room in the presence of representatives of various parties and organisations at on Wednesday. The peace meeting was attended by state government minister Jayant Mallabarua, BTC chief executive member Hagrama Mohilary, minister Charan Boro, MLA Lawrence Islary, district commissioner Pankaj Chakraborty and representatives of political parties and organisations. All parties expressed their views in favour of peace.
Mohilary said, "Peace should be restored. Representatives of all parties and organisations have attended the meeting. Leaders of all ethnic groups in Kokrajhar were present. The peace meeting called by the DC was successful. Everyone wants peace.''