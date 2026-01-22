ETV Bharat / state

Army Conducts Flag March In Violence-Hit Kokrajhar, Peace Meeting Held

Kokrajhar (Assam): The situation in Kokrajhar which remained tense on Tuesday following a violent incident that occured a day earlier, is stable but underlying tensions persist. Earlier, protesters allegedly set fire to two temporary camps of the Birsa Commando Force and vandalised Chidu Kanhu Bhawan and other buildings.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Director General of Police (DGP) deployed aditional forces to Kokrajhar. Many people have fled their homes due to clashes between the clash between two communities.

Police said 1,240 people from both communities have taken shelter in five camps. Several tribal community members took refuge in Karigaon High School. The bodo community members were taken to Gaujanpuri- Aminpara LP School. Most of the people in the shelters are children, women and the elderly.

Army conducted a flag march and a peace meeting was held in the presence of two Assam ministers on Wednesday to ensure that the situation returns to normal in violence-hit Kokrajhar district, where two persons were killed in mob violence, leading to arson and clashes between Bodos and Adivasis, officials said.

Army, deployed in sensitive areas of the district, conducted a flag march as a confidence-building measure says a defence spokesperson. Besides the Army, security personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), CRPF and Assam Police are also patrolling the affected areas, IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh told reporters.