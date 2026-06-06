ETV Bharat / state

Army Chief, Ex-Nepal Deputy PM Offer Prayers At Ayodhya Ram Temple

Dwivedi was felicitated by the Trust with an Angavastra (ceremonial stole). He spent approximately 35 minutes at the temple complex.

Dwivedi reached Maharshi Valmiki Airport at 8:30 am on Friday in an Army aircraft. From there, he went to the Hanuman Garhi temple, followed by the Ram Temple and paid obeisance to the deity. Gopal Ji Rao, a special invitee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, briefed him on the temple complex and guided him through the outer wall corridor.

The Army chief also dropped by the Dogra Regimental Centre, where he awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Badge to SSP Gaurav Grover. The prestigious honour is bestowed on soldiers, officers, or civilians for exceptional devotion to duty, bravery, or distinguished service.

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Meanwhile, Nepal's former Deputy Prime Minister and Rastriya Swatantra Party president Rabi Lamichhane also spent considerable time gazing at the Ram temple. He was taken on a tour of the complex and provided detailed information regarding the construction. He was presented with a memento, an Angavastra, and prasad. He visited the shrines dedicated to Ram Lalla, the Ram Parivar (Ram's family), the Saptarishis (seven sages), and other sages.

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor who crafted the idol of Ram Lalla, also offered prayers and met with Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, at Karsevakpuram.