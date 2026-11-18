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Army Captain Killed In Manipur Accident

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Imphal: An Army captain was killed, and three other personnel were seriously injured after a military vehicle carrying troops plunged into a river in Manipur's Imphal East district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place around 2 pm when the armoured vehicle carrying troops of the 8th Bihar Regiment plunged into the Itam River at Lamlai Challou. The deceased has been identified as Hanuman Ram (29).

The injured personnel are Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat (24), Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate (37), and Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah (19). They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Imphal.