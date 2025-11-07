ETV Bharat / state

Army Apprehends Bangladeshi Working In Indian Military Station

Kolkata: The Indian Army apprehended a Bangladeshi national who was working as a civilian labourer at its Bengdubi military station in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district in the state of West Bengal, and in possession of Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards, according to an official on Friday.

During a reverification drive of all civil personnel at the military station, situated close to the strategically sensitive 'Chicken's Neck', a man working there as a labourer was found suspicious, and on further investigation and search, he was found to be in possession of a Bangladeshi nationality identity card.

"He was also in possession of an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and a voter ID card," the Defence official said in a statement. He said that the individual was handed over to police on Wednesday for further investigation in the case," he said.